Jennifer Lopez to go slow on work to spend quality time with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Pop icon keen to cut back on work to spend more time with former US baseball star Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is ready to slow things down to be more of a stay-at-home partner to her boyfriend and former US baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

"While Jennifer and Alex insist they're not furiously planning to run off and get married, they are already are acting like each other's spouses. And Jennifer wants to be the traditional partner that Alex needs during this time in their life," a source was quoted as saying by US entertainment website radaronline.com.

JLo, 49, who has been dating Alex, 43, since January last year has also picked the area where they could be residing together. "Jennifer says she would rather live on the East Coast full time, but that is going to have to wait until her kids are a little bit older," the source said. The couple have brought a house in Manhattan and are ready to tie the knot. "As far as being there for Alex, she doesn't have a lot left to prove. She's all in and ready to take their relationship as close to a marriage as possible," the source added.

