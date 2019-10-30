MENU

Jennifer Lopez wants to have fun at Super Bowl show

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 08:37 IST | A correspondent |

Jennifer Lopez looking forward to sharing the stage with Colombian star Shakira

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has said she is looking forward to sharing the stage with Colombian star Shakira at the Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 2 next year.

"My main goal is just to have fun out there. I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together. Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, [I'm] putting my thing together. We are super excited and want to make a beautiful, impactful, fun show for everybody," JLo told People magazine.

