Jennifer Lopez's big deal at Super Bowl

American singer Jennifer Lopez, wife of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, recently revealed her wish to perform during next year's Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.

Miami holds a lot of significance for both JLo, 49, and Alex, 43 as they have a home in the city. She admitted it would be a big deal to perform there.

Speaking in an interview with American TV show Entertainment Tonight, JLo said: "Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal, but we'll see. They make their own decisions over there."

JLo has always revealed her ambition to sing at the Super Bowl. Last year, she told American radio host, Andy Cohen just how great the opportunity would be if she got the gig.

Meanwhile, JLo is currently on It's My Party tour which will conclude this month.

