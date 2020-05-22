Jennifer Lopez's big plan for wedding opening dance with Alex Rodriguez

American singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed she wants to ensure that her first dance at her wedding to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is like a big production. The Love Don't Cost a Thing hit maker said she is ready to go to any length to make that moment special when she steps on the dance floor as Alex's wife. Knowing her dancing prowess, she would surely add her glam touch to it.

"Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it [first dance] will be a big production of some sort," she was quoted as saying by Female First website.

She further explained that she would love to have her World of Dance co-judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough to join them. She added: "I don't know what it will be yet." The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy this summer but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to call off the wedding. However, JLo, 50, and Alex, 44, still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the time is right.

