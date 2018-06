Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in awe of her speed

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez says her baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is shocked by how fast she can run



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez says her baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is shocked by how fast she can run. "The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away... and he said: 'You run like you're 25 years old.' I haven't stopped that pace, so I'm still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it'll be different," she told Emmy magazine.

However, Lopez, who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, understands that eventually time will catch up with her, reported femalefirst.co.uk. "Listen, at some point, I'm going to age. But, right now, I'm holding it together," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever