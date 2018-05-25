Jennifer Lopez's El Anillo is about women power

In an interview with a daily, Lopez said, "The song is just symbolic of how we should look at ourselves, that we're not just queens, we're goddesses and people have to fight to be in your life



Jennifer Lopez

American sensation Jennifer Lopez released her new Spanish song, El Anillo and it is all about women demanding what they want. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez said, "The song is just symbolic of how we should look at ourselves, that we're not just queens, we're goddesses and people have to fight to be in your life. And you have to understand your worth and value.'

While the star is entering the next chapter of her career with new music, she's closing another. Calling the final season of NBC police drama 'Shades of Blue' as 'the most intense of the three,' Lopez explained the 'bittersweet' feeling of leaving Harlee Santos behind to Hollywood Reporter.

In her El Anillo music video, which translates to The Ring, Jennifer Lopez is a literal queen in gold, whose love and devotion must be won over by potential suitors. She is also gearing up the second season of 'World of Dance', which will premiere on May 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever