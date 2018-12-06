Jennifer Lopez's Second Act gets India release date

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez's Second Act will release in India on January 4 next year

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's "Second Act" will release in India on January 4 next year. PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement. In the film, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also features Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia. She hasn't appeared in a traditional take on the genre since The Back-up Plan in 2010.

Second Act follows a 40-something retail worker (Lopez) who reinvents her life when a friend makes her a fake resume that lands her a job at a prestigious Madison Avenue firm. Lopez said that she personally requested that her co-star on "Second Act" be Milo Ventigmilia, whose most recent claim to fame is playing Jack Pearson on "This Is Us".

"There was only one person I ever saw and it was Milo ... And watching him play a dad I was like, 'Ugh, oh my God,'" Lopez said.

