Jennifer Lopez's the boss, says fiance Alex Rodriguez

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez's fiance and former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently revealed who is in charge in their relationship and said he is the boss till his partner gets home.

Alex, 44, has two daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while JLo, 50, has twins Emme and Maximilian, 11, with singer Marc Anthony. During an appearance on the American TV show, Today, Alex spoke about how difficult it is to parent his kids without the help of his fiancee.

“Before she gets home, I’m the boss. When I get home, I’m like, ‘I’m security, I’m Uber, I’m the teacher. We have four kids and no one listens to dad,” he said.

