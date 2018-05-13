Jennifer Lopez's The Ring story amuses Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez said that when he first heard the lyrics ("But when will I get the ring?") of the song by Lopez, 48, he had no idea it was about them



Alex and Jennifer Lopez

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) champion Alex Rodriguez, 42, had an amusing story to relate about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's new Spanish single El Anillo (meaning The Ring).

Rodriguez said that when he first heard the lyrics ("But when will I get the ring?") of the song by Lopez, 48, he had no idea it was about them. Rodriguez revealed this on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

"So the first time, she says, 'Babe, I want you to come to the studio with me.' We're in Miami. Literally in the middle of the night. We go to the studio and she says, 'I want you to read the paper. And I go, 'Babe, it sounds like they're talking about us.' And she goes, 'Yeah, they made it for me', " he said.

