Jennifer Winget excited to play Army officer
Jennifer Winget will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life
Jennifer Winget is excited to play the role of an Army officer in her first web show. She says when actors portray this kind of a character, there comes a lot of responsibilities with it. She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.
"I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up," Jennifer said in a statement.
"Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she's the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required," she added.
Jennifer had earlier worked with producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. "I am delighted to be making my digital debut with her (Ekta) platform ALTBalaji. This is a character that means a lot to me, and I hope that the audience loves it too," said Jennifer. Code M also stars actor Tanuj Virwani.
Also read: Jennifer Winget: I like to do something that challenges me
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji reveal why the movie is called Brahmastra