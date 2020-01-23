Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang in Rishikesh to shoot shadi scene in Beyhadh 2

Actors Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are currently in Rishikesh to film a wedding sequence for their show Beyhadh 2. "We are really excited to shoot outdoors for 'Beyhadh 2' and that too in such a beautiful place like Rishikesh. The weather here is amazing and I am looking forward to river rafting sequence in the cold water," Shivin said.

The show will see a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) tie the knot.

Sharing more details about shooting in Rishikesh, Shivin added: "We will also be shooting Rudra and Maya's marriage here in one of the temples of Rishikesh. We will definitely go to the ghats to see Ganga aarti. This place reminds me of my childhood when my parents used to take me to Rishkesh and Haridwar every summer vacations."

Shivin even uploaded a photograph in which he can be seen sitting in a flight along with Jennifer.

"Rishikesh," he captioned his Instagram story.

"Beyhadh 2" airs on Sony TV.

