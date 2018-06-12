Jennifer Winget slammed for terming cooking as 'dirty'

Jennifer Winget posted a still from her show Bepannah on social media but the actress has been criticised for the post, where she called cooking 'dirty'

Jennifer Winget posted this picture on her Instagram account

Jennifer Winget is currently seen playing the character of Zoya in one of the most-talked-about shows, Bepannaah. The actress has been hailed for her performance in the show and is also adored by the audience. She enjoys a humongous fan following on social media and achieved a spot for her in the 60 Sexiest Asian Women list.

However, the actress has posted a photo from the sets of Bepannaah and her followers were left miffed with Jennifer for sharing the post. Well, the image has nothing offensive but it's the caption that has got everyone fuming with anger. Jennifer Winget shared a photo of hers kneading the wheat dough with an unpleasant facial expression and captioned it as, "Can't be done with your hands in your pockets. Sometimes, you have to get your hands dirty to get the job done. #bepannaah (sic)."

Here is the post:



Her comment has caused an uproar among her fans, there were comments that advised her to refrain from using the term 'dirty' when it comes to cooking. Some even said that she's working and earning money for the food that she's calling dirty.

On the other hand, talking only about the show Bepannaah, it's rising high on TRP's ever since its hit the telly. Audiences love the show's concept, especially the chemistry between Jennifer and Harshad Chopda. Although Jennifer was apprehensive about playing Zoya and the viewer's reactions, the TRP of the show says it all.

