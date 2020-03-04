Search

Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 not going off-air

Published: Mar 04, 2020, 15:14 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget-starrer Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending

Image source: Instagram/@behadh2
Image source: Instagram/@behadh2

Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget-starrer Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending. "The rumours around 'Beyhadh 2' going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel," the statement read.

Launched in December 2019, the second season of Beyhadh also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The first part starred Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK