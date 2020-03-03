Jennifer Lopez 'ready' to make wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez is ready to start planning her wedding with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged last March.

Marriage plans were on the card earlier but had to be postponed after the singer bagged the Super Bowl Halftime show.

"JLo and Alex's wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments. Now, she's finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority," source told US Weekly magazine.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates