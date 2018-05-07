Jenny Slate to star in The Sunlit Night

Jenny Slate will be joined by Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, and Jessica Hecht in the project

Actor Jenny Slate will be producing and starring in the drama "The Sunlit Night". The 36-year-old actor will be joined by Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, and Jessica Hecht in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tony Award winner Alex Sharp, known for films such as "To the Bone" and "How to Talk to Girls at Parties", will also appear in the film. The film has been adapted from Rebecca Dinerstein's debut novel of the same name and is set between New York City and the far north of Norway.

It follows American painter Frances and emigre Yasha, an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jump-start her career, while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they let go of the past and discover the future, and family, they did not know they had. Fabian Gasmia, Ruben Thorkildsen, Michael B Clark and Alex Turtletaub are on board the project as producers.

