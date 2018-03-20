Jensen Ackles to play character other than Dean on Supernatural

Actor Jensen Ackles says "something bigs coming" in his long-running show Supernatural and that he will play a character other than Dean, who saves people and hunts things



Picture courtesy/Jensen Ackles Instagram account

Actor Jensen Ackles says "something bigs coming" in his long-running show "Supernatural" and that he will play a character other than Dean, who saves people and hunts things. He and his co-star Jared Padalecki (Sam) have had similar experiences on the show. For 13 seasons now, they have each played a Winchester brother, and together Sam and Dean have battled every kind of angel and demon imaginable. They have both died. They've both come back from the dead.

But there's one major difference between Ackles and Padalecki's experiences playing their characters. "Over the years, I've only ever had to just play Dean, whereas Jared has had to be Lucifer and Gadreel and all these different actual characters other than Sam. Dean never had to do that. He's only been Dean," Ackles told ew.com.

"The biggest stretch was Demon Dean but it was still Dean, it was just the demon version of himself, which I always love because it makes my job easier -- I can just play the character I know," Ackles said before adding: "That is all going to change soon. Something big's coming."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever