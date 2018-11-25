Jeremy Chardy forced to cancel honeymoon for Davis Cup

tennis

Chardy married top British model Susan Gossage on September 16 last year, but the couple have not been able to go on their honeymoon given his year-round tennis commitments.

Jeremy Chardy with wife

French tennis ace Jeremy Chardy has revealed that he has had to cancel his honeymoon for the second time, after his national team made it to the all-important Davis Cup final against Croatia this weekend.

Chardy married top British model Susan Gossage on September 16 last year, but the couple have not been able to go on their honeymoon given his year-round tennis commitments. They had planned a trip to Mauritius and Mozambique this month, but with Chardy being an integral part of the national team, he had to report to duty in Lille.

So is the wife upset? "No," he told French media outlet RMC Sport. "She [wife Gossage] was happy for me, but when she had to cancel it, she laughed a little less. This is the second time we had to cancel it. But she knows what it means for me. I have worked for these times since I was little ," said Chardy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates