Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashes Youth World record

The Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously together for the youth, junior and senior categories where India is enjoying a rich medal haul

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Apia (Samoa): Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed three records in a power-packed performance but failed to register a clean and jerk lift on day three at the Commonwealth Championships here Thursday.

In a remarkable performance, the 16-year-old Jeremy, competing in the 67 kg category, obliterated the Youth World, Asian and Commonwealth records in the snatch category with a lift of 136kgs. The earlier Youth World and Asian records were also in his name when he had lifted 134kgs at the Asian Championship in Ningbo, China in April. However, the Mizoram weightlifter missed out on a clean and jerk lift and thus could register a total lift score at the gold level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

Other Indian lifters continued impressive show by winning six medals, including four golds, two silvers and a bronze. Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 305kgs (136kg+169kg) to win the senior and junior men's 73kg gold. In the women's 76kg category, Manpreet Kaur lifted 207kg (91kg+116kg) to clinch the yellow metal. The Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously together for the youth, junior and senior categories where India is enjoying a rich medal haul.

