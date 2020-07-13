Jermaine Blackwood's 95 helps West Indies beat England in first Test

West Indies's Jermaine Blackwood works one away on the leg-side during his 154-ball 95 while England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during the fifth day of the first Test in Southampton yesterday. Pic/AFP

West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday. Jermaine Blackwood made 95 as the West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, finished on 202-6.

John Campbell returned to the middle to hit the winning runs after retiring hurt on one. West Indies captain Jason Holder was 14 not out after the all-rounder took a Test-best 6-42 in England's lowly first innings 204.

Victory in a match that marked international cricket's return from lockdown put the West Indies 1-0 up with two to play in a behind closed doors series.



England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes seems frustrated as West Indies's Roston Chase (left) and Jermaine Blackwood take a run on Day 5 of the first Test in Southampton yesterday. Pic/aFP

Tense moments

On a tense final day, Blackwood held firm to leave England needing a dramatic final session if they were to win the first of three Tests. West Indies were 143-4 at tea on the last day, needing just 57 more runs to reach a victory target of 200.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer had taken two wickets before lunch as West Indies slumped to 27-3. But Roston Chase (37) and Blackwood frustrated England before Barbados-born quick Archer broke a fourth-wicket stand of 73.

Opportunity missed

Blackwood, however, had made just five when he edged off-spinner Dom Bess only for England stand-in captain Ben Stokes to move too quickly in anticipation at slip and drop the chance. And he was given another life on 20 when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler floored a left-handed chance down the legside off Stokes. The second Test at Old Trafford starts on Thursday.

