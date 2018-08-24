Jermaine Pennant feels sorry for single mother Cheryl Cole

football

Former footballer Jermaine Pennant hopes Ashley Cole's ex-wife Cheryl Cole gets what she wants after split from Liam Payne

Liam Payne, Chery and Jermaine Pennan

Former England footballer Jermaine Pennant, 35, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house recently, has revealed that he is sorry that his former Arsenal teammate Ashley Cole's ex-wife Cheryl, 35, is a single mother.

After Cheryl's divorce from Cole in 2010, she went on to marry Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014, but divorced him two years later. Cheryl then was in a relationship with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 24, and they welcomed son Bear last year. She is currently single after her split from Payne.

"It's sad she's got a child and is now a single parent. I'm sure Liam will be there and give them both full support but it's sad for anyone in that position. So yeah, I feel sorry for her. I just hope she gets what she's looking for," said Pennant, who is a friend of Cheryl's ex-husband Cole, to New magazine. Pennant has openly spoken about Cheryl and Cole's turbulent marriage in his book Mental: Bad Behaviour, Ugly Truths and the Beautiful Game.

