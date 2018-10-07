Jermaine Pennant hires luxury yacht to please wife amidst cheating claims

football

In an interview with British tabloid, The Sun, Chloe had claimed that she, "Got caught in the moment" and "something physical" happened while she shared a bed with pennant on the celebrity reality show

Alice Goodwin with hubby Jermaine Pennant

Former Arsenal and Liverpool football star Jermaine Pennant, 35, has planned a unique outing to please his wife Alice Goodwin, 32, after it was recently revealed that he allegedly spent some intimate moments with fellow Celebrity Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Ayling, 21, on the TV show.

Pennant however, has denied all claims and has now hired a luxury yacht in Dubai to make a romantic proposal to Goodwin. It is learnt that the retired footballer will go down on one knee as the couple renew their wedding vows and present Goodwin with a sparkling £50,000 diamond ring. Who said cheaters never prosper?

