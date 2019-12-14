Jersey: Shahid Kapoor begins shooting for the film with an inspirational quote

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shahid Kapoor turned the tables on all his critics and naysayers with the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, which ended up being one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, raking over Rs. 280 crore at the ticket windows. And now, as destiny would have it, he is all set to star in another remake of a Telugu classic, Jersey, which is no news anymore. The original film had Nani in the role of a cricketer, and while talking about the film, Kapoor said he cried at least four times while reading the script.

Despite being unwell, Kapoor announced he would start shooting for the remake from December 13 onwards, and he has indeed kept his promise. Taking to his Instagram account, he not only shared a picture of the clapboard and the trophies that his character has won in the film, but he also wrote an inspirational quote that read- It's never too late to chase your dreams.

Take a look right here:

Jersey is a story about hope, aspirations, belief, heartbreak, and triumph. We have seen a lot of films about cricket in the past, some of the most memorable being Lagaan, Iqbal, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Will Jersey turn out to be a strong and worthy contender? Will it make it to the list? Well, if you remember, Kapoor played a cricketer before in Anurag Singh's Dil Bole Hadippa, and this is the second time the actor dabbles with the sport. All set to release on August 28, 2020, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in crucial roles. The veteran actor will be seen as Kapoor's coach. This is the second time after Shaandaar that they share screen space.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates