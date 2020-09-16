Jersey: Shahid Kapoor shares a throwback video, can't wait to get back to the sets

Shahid Kapoor, just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, is wanting and waiting to get back on the sets, get back to shoot, get back to work. At least his latest post on Instagram suggests so.

He took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video where he could be seen practicing the game of cricket on the sets of Jersey as he plays a cricketer in the film. He captioned the post- "Can't wait to get back. Missing my boys." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

One of the first people to comment on the post was his mother and actor, Neliima Azeem , who wrote- "Shot," (sic) followed by a few emojis. Cricketer Mohammad Shami also dropped a comment and this is what he had to write- "Well played." (sic)

Jersey is a drama about a man aspiring to play for the Indian Cricket Team and fulfilling his son's wish of gifting him the jersey of Team India. A remake of the Telugu film of the same name, Jersey stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in crucial roles too.

It was slated to release in the cinemas on August 28 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shahid Kapoor has completed 17 years in the Hindi film industry. Beginning his career with Ishq Vishk in 2003, he went on to do films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, R... Rajkumar, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

