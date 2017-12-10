Jerusalem unrest: Israel strikes kill two in Gaza as rage against US prez simmers

Tensions rise following President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip killed two Hamas militants yesterday, as unrest simmered across the Palestinian territories over US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



Several people were injured in the first air strikes on Gaza. Pics/AFP/AP

A total of four people have now been killed and dozens wounded since Trump announced his deeply controversial decision which drew criticism from every other member of the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting yesterday. There were fresh clashes on Saturday as Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank hurled stones at Israeli troops who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.

In Gaza, mourners vented their anger at the funeral of one of two people killed by Israeli troops during clashes at the border fence yesterday. There have been fears of a much larger escalation of violence after Hamas leader Ismail Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada or uprising and analysts have been anxiously watching what happens next.

Dozens of protesters were wounded by rubber bullets or live fire in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem that followed the main weekly Muslim prayers yesterday. Tens of thousands also protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.