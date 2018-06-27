England footballer Jesse Lingard secretly sent messages to reality star Amber Davies

British reality TV star Amber Davies reveals England star Lingard sent her direct messages via Instagram

Amber Davies, the British reality TV star, has revealed that England footballer Jesse Lingard has secretly messaged her. Davies who won last year's edition of hit Brit show, Love Island, said Lingard “slid into her DMs [direct messages]”.

During an interaction with host Roman Kemp on the Capital FM's breakfast show alongside fellow TV star Olivia Attwood, the topic veered towards football. A picture of midfielder Lingard, who scored in England's recent 6-1 win over Panama at the World Cup in Russia, was out up. To this, Davies replied, “He might have slid into my DMs.”

Host Kemp immediately pounced: “Amber, you just gave me a really big face — did Jesse Lingard slide into your DMs?” Though Davies did not elaborate on what messages Lingard sent, Attwood intervened saying this was not the right time to distract the football star. “We don't know if Jesse has a girlfriend. She could ring him and upset him and ruin the World Cup and it'd all be on our shoulders,” said Attwood. Lingard is reportedly single having broken up with his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, in March.

