Jessica Biel to star in Limetown

Actress Jessica Biel will star in Limetown, based on the fictional podcast of the same name. Facebook Watch has given a go ahead to the 10-episode mystery thriller, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Biel will star as Lia Haddock, a journalist for the American Public Radio who seeks to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. The series, which hails from Endeavor Content, is being written and executive produced by Limetown creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Biel will executive produce via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple. Akers and Bronkie, the founders of podcast studio Two Up Productions, released the first season of Limetown in July 2015. The second season will be out on October 31.

