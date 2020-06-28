Jessica Simpson shares bikini picture ahead of 40th birthday

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson dazzled Instagram with her throwback pictures as she is about to bid her 30s goodbye.

According to Fox News, the 'Irresistible' star star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself rocking a new cow-print bikini from her Jessica Simpson Collection swimwear line. The 39-year-old fashion designer and singer paired the look with a black, sheer cover-up featuring lace embroidery and a black hat with gold embellishments.

Simpson captioned the snapshot, "YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30's," which featured the mom of three looking back at the camera.

The 'Where You Are' songstress also shared a photograph of the herself modelling the new two-piece as she posed on the beach.

The caption read, "Cancer Season! New summer swim is now on jessicasimpson.com! @kristingram #JessicaSimpsonStyle #JessicaSimpsonSwim."

Simpson's birthday is on July 10.

Earlier last month, Simpson shared another photo of herself wearing a look from her collection , as she sported workout shorts and a matching sports bra.

Simpson, in the picture, was seen drenched in sweat after an early morning workout session as she flexed her leg muscles, showing off her toned calves.

She captioned the photo, "Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health. "

Simpson, in 2019, revealed her dramatic 100-pound weight loss after the star gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

