Jessie J announces social media break

Jessie J has announced a break from social media to deal with "heavy personal stuff", following the shock death of her longtime security guard

Jessie J

Singer Jessie J has announced a break from social media to deal with "heavy personal stuff", following the shock death of her longtime security guard. The "Price Tag" hitmaker, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message announcing her hiatus, days after posting a tribute following the sudden passing of her team member Dave, reported dailymail.co.uk.

She wrote: "Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life. "Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits, it's important we embrace it, so it doesn't define us. And it's for sure surfaced some emotions and things I needed to work on with all my attention and love.

"I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way. So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but awhile. For now, anything posted will be work related by my team.

"Want to live in the moment as much as I can and not through my phone." She ended her message with: 'I love you all. Happy new year. The year of living the best life for you. See you soon."

