Jessie J vows to be a mom one day

Jessie J, who has been told by doctors that she would not be able to have children, is convinced she will be a mother in future

Jessie J

Singer Jessie J, who has been told by doctors that she would not be able to have children, is convinced she will be a mother in future. Jessie, 30, is dating actor Channing Tatum. She wrote a series of emotional notes on social media to share her thoughts, reported people.com.

"After explaining the meaning of my song ‘Four Letter Word' on stage during this tour. The love and support I have received have been overwhelming. Thank you," she shared on her Instagram Story, about the song which includes lyrics about longing to become a mother.

"I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication. I refused the hysterectomy and I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change. I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow," she added.

Noting the fact that she is not alone, the British singer shared that "millions of women go through a tough and emotional journey to motherhood" and that's "something that needs to be spoken about openly".

"It has taken me a long time to be open. It's my truth. And when I put it in my music, it's out there. My journey is just one in millions that exist. I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy."

On a hopeful note, the singer shared that she knows she will be a loving parent to a child.

"I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires every day. We are strong! Time will tell," she said.

"Thank you for your kind words. Truly. It has been scary to be so vulnerable. But it's real. I wrote the song for myself in a moment of sadness that helped me turn that sadness into strength, and for anyone else who has experienced anything close with this subject of fertility issues.

"It's a personal unique journey. My love, prayers and thoughts are with everyone and anyone who relates in their own way," she wrote, concluding her uplifting message with a heart emoji.

