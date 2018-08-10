Jet Airways' Board defers consideration of Q1 results

national

Jet Airways

Jet Airways on Thursday said that its Board has deferred the consideration of unedited financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year 2018-19.

"...Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today (Thursday), deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2018," the airline said in a late evening BSE filing.

"It may be noted that the Audit Committee did not recommend the said financial results to the Board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters," it added.

