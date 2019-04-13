Jet Airways employees flood Air India with job applications

national

Jet Airways

New Delhi: Jet Airways crew members and air hostesses have applied for new jobs in the national carrier -Air India. A few days back, Air India had announced the recruitment of crew members in its fleet/ Debt-laden Jet Airways, facing the worst time in 25 years, on Friday announced the suspension of international flights till Monday (April 15) due to the non-payment of outstanding bills to its lessors.

Air India spokesperson said: "AI is looking for 1,200 crew members. In the first phase after the written test, 514 crew members have been short-listed. The recruitment process is under process."Sources in Air India also said: "Around 150 crew members have applied for jobs from Jet Airways. Most of the crew has been shortlisted, but the selection of those crew is yet to be finalised."

Not only Jet Airways, sources said in Air India, that applicants are also from Vistara as Vistara crew members are looking for international routes, which the airline has not yet started.

Air India has faced crew shortage for its long haul flights like flights to New York and San Francisco. Air India has currently around 4,000 crew members.

