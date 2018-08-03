Jet Airways flight aborts take-off at Riyadh Airport, departs runway

national

Taking to Twitter, Jet Airways confirmed that all passengers travelling in the flight 9W 523 have been safely evacuated.

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways flight from Riyadh to Mumbai departed the runway, following an aborted take-off at the Riyadh Airport in the wee hours of Friday.

"All 142 passengers and seven crew members who aboard the B737-800 aircraft have been safely evacuated with no reported injuries," the official statement said.

Further regretting inconvenience caused to the passengers, Jet Airways wrote, "Guests have been accommodated inside the terminal building. Our teams present on location are assisting guests in every possible way. At Jet Airways safety is of paramount importance. The airline regrets the inconvenience caused. We will issue subsequent updates as more details are available."

"All our guests and crew members of flight 9W 523 accommodated inside the terminal building at Riyadh Airport have been served meals and refreshments and our teams are taking care of their requirements," the airlines further tweeted.

According to sources, the pilot found an object on the runway and, therefore, he decided to abort take off. The pilots have reportedly braked hard in order to ensure the plane stops in the available length of the runway.

The investigation is still pending in the matter while the airlines have reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the airlines also guaranteed to make alternate travel arrangements for the passengers.

"We are working to make alternate travel arrangements for our guests from Riyadh. Our flight operations across the network including services to and from Riyadh remain unaffected," the airlines noted.

