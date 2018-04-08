Jet Airway's flight carrying 133 passengers hits catering van at Delhi airport

The incident took place around 8 pm when the Jet Airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, they said.

Jet Airways aircraft carrying 133 passengers, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport on Sunday night, however, no one was injured in the accident, officials said.

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, airport sources said.

"No passenger was injured during the accident," a senior official said, even as the airport sources described the incident as "minor" in nature.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

