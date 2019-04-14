Jet Airways: Pilots union will meet tomorrow, take final decision whether to fly or not

national

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, Jet Airways has been facing the biggest crisis in its history, according to reports

Over 1000 pilots of Jet Airways' pilots body National Aviator's Guild (NAG) will meet on Monday morning to decide on whether the pilots will fly or not, due to non-payment of salaries.

Jet pilots have not been receiving salaries for over three months.

NAG is the official pilot union of Jet Airways, which had earlier on March 31 decided that, if the Jet management failed to pay the dues to pilots and Aircraft Maintainance Engineer (AME) will take a final decision on April 15.

NAG will meet tomorrow as no collective decision has been taken yet. The Union hasn't yet issued any direction or passed any resolution on whether the pilots will fly from midnight due to non-payment of salaries

NAG sources said that "The pilots are divided on the issue of going on a strike as there are hardly any flights left to operate."

NAG sources also said: "Majority of pilots are planning to stop flying without pay. We are going to meet on Monday morning for final and collective decision."

SBI led consortium has taken over the debt-ridden airlines Jet Airways after chairman and founder Naresh Goyal quit the airlines.

Since January, it has not been able to pay salaries to pilots and maintenance engineers.

Many lessors have taken possession of planes after the airline failed to pay rents.

Lenders, led by State Bank of India, took control of Jet Airways in March after its founder and chairman Naresh Goyal gave up control to resolve the crisis.

