Jet Airways pilots write to Narendra Modi on non-payment of salaries

The pilots of Jet Airways urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to help them get their pending salaries.

Representational image

New Delhi: The pilots of financially-strapped Jet Airways have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to intervene and instruct the management to release their pending salaries.



"We fear that the airline is on the verge of collapse. This will leave thousands of people unemployed. It will change the dynamics of aviation as fares will increase due to a reduction in capacity, and travelling public will face major inconvenience," said the National Aviators Guild (NAG), the registered trade union of Jet Airways' Indian pilots.

