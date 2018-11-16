Jet Airways zoom 26 percent amid reports of Tata Group buying stake

national

In a response to the clarification sought by the BSE on the news reports, Jet Airways (India) said, "...the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the board which would require a disclosure..."

Representational picture

Shares of Jet Airways Thursday zoomed up to 26 per cent on bourses amid reports that Tata Group was in talks to buy a controlling stake in the cash-strapped airline. After a positive opening on the BSE, shares of the company soared 24.52 per cent to close at Rs 320.95.

During the trading hours, the stock had touched a high of Rs 334.9 and a low of Rs 264. On the NSE, the shares of airline firm went up by as much as 26.41 per cent to settle at Rs 326. The stock has risen in the last four trading sessions gaining over 32 per cent on the bourses. While the shares of struggling carrier ended on a positive note Thursday, shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation fell by 0.9 and 0.51 per cent respectively, on the BSE.

A section of media reported that Tata group was conducting due diligence of Jet Airways to buy the full-service carrier from its owner, Naresh Goyal. Jet Airways, however, termed media reports of Tata group carrying out due diligence to acquire the airline as "speculative". In a response to the clarification sought by the BSE on the news reports, Jet Airways (India) said, "...the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the board which would require a disclosure..."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever