Jet bridge collapses at Baltimore airport, six injured

An investigation into the incident is underway while the jet bridge has been closed temporarily

Six people were injured after a jet bridge collapsed at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) here on Saturday (local time).

"Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries," the airport tweeted.

An investigation into the incident is underway while the jet bridge has been closed temporarily. "The jet bridge will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Aircraft moved from the gate. No further impact to operations," the airport added.

The airport is situated 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore and is around 30 miles away from Washington.

