Jet Privilege, Indian Oil Corporation tie up for JPMiles benefits on fuel

Loyalty and rewards management company, Jet Privilege has tied up with Indian Oil Corporation to allow JetPrivilege members to earn and redeem JPMiles for fuel purchases from select outlets of the state-run oil marketing firm. JetPrivilege is the frequent flyers programme of the

Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier Jet Airways.



This is the first time that an Indian airline's frequent flyer programme has forged such a partnership with a company in the energy sector, Jet Privilege said in a release. "Our business and our partnership with a brand like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) gives our members a greater

choice and flexibility in how they earn and use their JPMiles," Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL) managing director Manish Dureja was quoted as saying in the release. JetPrivilege members can also earn a free flight by simply mentioning their membership number when paying for their fuel at select IOCL outlets.



Alternatively, JetPrivilege members can also redeem their existing JPMiles to purchase fuel at the same outlets. "Through our association with JetPrivilege we would be giving one more reason for customer to fuel with us and also earn and redeem JP Miles," IOCL executive director for retail sales Sanjeev Jain said on the tie-up with JPPL.



Under the partnership, JetPrivilege members will earn 1 JPMile on every Rs 150 spent on regular fuel and 3 JPMiles on every Rs 150 spent on XtraPremium fuel at Indian Oil outlets. In case of redemption, for every 4 JPMiles, the members will get Rs 1 worth of fuel, it said, adding the

facility will be initially available at select IOCL outlets in Mumbai and Delhi.



However, it plans to expand the earn-and-redeem facility to over 500 outlets across eight cities by this year, the release said.

