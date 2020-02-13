Jewellery from around the country

If jewellery is on your mind, whether it is to accessorise your work wear or for an upcoming wedding, you don't have to rely on last season's trends, but can get a head-start on upcoming ones — which colours will make it big, what gems will feature at the top and other such questions — at the annual India International Jewellery (IIJS) Signature. The show is an opportunity to scout for all kinds of trinkets under one roof. "Even though you can't buy [the products] directly, you can place orders and get clued into what's on offer, " says Sweta Saraf, a jewellery professional who will be exhibiting a new collection of artisanal jewellery, Nihara, from her bespoke brand Sweta S Fine Jewellery, at a special women entrepreneurs pavilion that has been instituted this year."



Exhibitors displaying their collections to the visitors at the show last year

"The exhibition is at the forefront of the design scene and has exhibitors from across the country displaying their pieces. All the big manufacturing names are here. The exhibition is divided into sections such as loose stones, studded jewellery and gold jewellery," Saraf says. Her own collection makes use of rough gems that are usually considered a waste product in the industry. "This is for the contemporary woman who doesn't necessarily see jewellery as an investment, and the price points are lower while the designs are contemporary," she explains.

Organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Council of India, the selection process for the exhibitors that ensures authenticity, and adequate paperwork is in place before display.



Sweta Saraf

On February 13 to 15, 10 am to 7 pm and February 16, 10 am to 6 pm

At Bombay Exhibition Centre, off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East.

Log on to iijs-signature.org for registration

