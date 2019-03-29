Jewellery shop robbed in Tilak Nagar

crime

When the accused were leaving the store, Sushil Kumar's son Sahil, and his friend Rajat Kumar (22), who were present outside the shop, raised the alarm

New Delhi: Three unidentified men robbed a jewellery shop in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday and fled the spot after firing bullets, one of which hit a man standing outside the store leaving him injured, police said.

The trio entered the shop at around 3:15 pm, according to Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The shop's owner, Sushil Kumar, was alone at the spot when the incident occurred, she said.

Police said the robbers took away jewellery items. However, the worth of the jewellery could not be immediately ascertained, they said.

In retaliation, the accused fired bullets, one of which hit Rajat Kumar in the hand. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

A case was registered and police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas, they said.

