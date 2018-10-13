Jewellery shopping for Deepika Padukone?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika were spotted at a jewellery exhibition at the NSCI, Worli. They seemed to have taken a fancy to jeweller Anil Bharwani's collection.

It is said that they were shopping for some diamond baubles. This has led to speculation that they were shopping for Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Dippy are said to be tying the knot next month.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The leggy lass is currently preparing for Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a man of short stature, who falls in love with a superstar played by Katrina Kaif. Anushka Sharma portrays the character of a girl with an intellectual disability. Deepika will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

