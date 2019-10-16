Jewellery to match up with your Karwa Chauth attire

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important and auspicious festivals for married women in India. As it's said that women don't need a reason to dress up but if there is one, nothing like it. Dressing up is one of the fun aspects of celebrating a day of fasting for the well-being of your other half. Ladies finalise their dress for the occasion well in advance and what's better than doing so by adding some precious jewellery to their ensemble. Here are some jewellery suggested by Candere Jewellery to go with any kind of attire you have chosen for this Karwa Chauth

Mangalsutra Bracelets

If you are a type looking for new designs and look, a mangalsutra bracelet will go with any kind of outfit you choose for the festival and will definitely add an innovative and new touch to your look.

Stackable Rings

Something which will not only go with your festive attire but can be used matched with other outfits too. Stackable rings are gaining a lot of popularity lately.

Couple Bands

This Karwa Chauth you can get something for the both of you by choosing from the couple collection. You can recreate your special day by getting a couple bands for you and your better half.

Layered Necklace

A piece of basic layered chain can match up with any Indian outfit you chose. You can jewel up further to get a heavy look or go minimalistic with just the neckpiece.

