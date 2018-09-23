Jewish radio pulled up for sexiest remarks on women

international

In defense, broadcaster Kol Barama said they had not given air time to women over the period in question because its target audience - the ultra-orthodox community - did not want to hear female voices

An Israeli court has fined an ultra-orthodox Jewish radio station one million shekels (USD 280,000) for excluding women from its programmes over a two year period, a local media said. According to the Times of Israel, the lawsuit was filed in 2012 by the Orthodox feminist association Kolech and the Israel Religious Action Centre.

