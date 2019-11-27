JHA Homes, building a better life

Whether it's making you reach new heights or providing luxurious homes, JHA Homes is redefining and redesigning properties at every step. We are a reputed and trustworthy name in the realty business. We have carved a name for ourselves in the Navi Mumbai-Thane region and Mira-Bhayandar region. Mr Shankar Kumar Jha is invigorated and passionate about providing people with their dream homes and what started as a tiny office in Kharghar has now become a pioneer in realty business that is spread across Mumbai. We deal in residential projects of all Mega Developers like Lodha, Godrej, Hiranandani, Kalpatru, Paradise Group, Bhagwati Group, Rustomjee, Puranicks, Nisrag, Indiabulls etc.

Our utmost priority is providing value for the money invested, we act as a bridge between the developers and the buyers. It is every buyer's dream to spend their hard-earned money on a property that gives them comfort, security and which is well within the budget. We concede that budget, most of the times, makes or breaks a deal we try our best to give you the finest property within that budget.

An exclusive customer experience where we offer various sales-related services. Our experienced and qualified management team provides top-notch user end customer care for projects. We are cognizant of how exasperating loan approvals can be, hence, we provide hassle-free loan approvals and timely possession of your dream house.

Buying a house is an inundated process and being spoiled for choice here doesn't help the matter. With our five-step process selecting and buying a property is relatively easier. First, select property and budget. Second, our management team will get in touch with you. Third, visit the site. Fourth, get legal advice and home loans. Fifth, sign the agreement.

We've provided homes to 8,000+ happy families!

