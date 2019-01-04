Jharkhand: 1 Naxal killed gunned down in Chatra

national

Representational picture

At least one Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday. The gunbattle which continued for a couple of minutes commenced at 7 am in the morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF personnel launched a search operation in the region when they fired on by a group of Naxals hiding there. The security forces retaliated to the firing. The joint team also recovered one INSAS rifle from the incident spot.

Both Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are known to be a Naxal hotbed, with encounters and attacks taking place nearly on a weekly basis. A few days back, nearly 10 Naxals were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, while one District Reserve Guard personnel sustained injuries in the cross-firing.

