JAC 10th result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council declared 10th Board Result at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th result 2019 result-Jharkhand board 10th Result 2019 also known as JAC 10th result 2019 has been declared by Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi today at 1:30 pm at at jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 also known as JAC 10th result 2019 is set to be declared today at 1.30pm. The Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 i.e JAC 10th result 2019 will be available on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.nic.in. Additionally, Jharkhand 10th result 2019 will also be available Jagran Josh.

Since the official website will have a lot of traffic, it will be easier for you to check your results on the site and steps given below. The students are required to visit the link provided below and submit the requisite information in the allocated field, to view and download their respective JAC 10th Result 2019. The steps involved in the checking of the Jharkhand Matric Result 2019 are provided below:

Here are few steps to check your result

Click on the website - jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

Enter the valid required details

Click 'Submit’ to view JAC 10th Result 2019

View and download JAC 10th Result 2019 for future reference.

After you get your official JAC 10th Result 2019, students should visit the official website to access their Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 or they can also check Jagran Josh. Students must remember to collect the original scorecards from their respective schools as a printed or downloaded copy of the JAC Matric Result 2019 will not be accepted as an officially valid document. In case the students find any discrepancy in their mark sheets they should connect to their concerned institution.

Here's a list of previous years statistics to help students understand the evaluation standards followed by the examiners to check the answer sheets. It also helps students build right and realistic expectations with regards to Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019. For this purpose, we have provided the key statistics of previous year’s JAC 10th Result 2019 below.

