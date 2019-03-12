Jharkhand bans sale and usage of e-cigarettes in the state

national

The sale, distribution, advertisement, import and usage of e-cigarettes have been banned with immediate effect," the notification issued by the state's health department said

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday banned the sale and usage of e-cigarettes in the state, according to an official notification.

"E-cigarettes are the new method of nicotine use. It affects the embryos in pregnant woman. It also causes mental problem. The sale, distribution, advertisement, import and usage of e-cigarettes have been banned with immediate effect," the notification issued by the state's health department said.

"E-cigarettes usually contain ingredients like propylene glycol (PG) and glycerol, mixed with concentrated flavors and optionally, a variable percentage of nicotine," it added.

