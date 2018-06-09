Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 118th death anniversary

Raghubar Das/ PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 118th death anniversary.

Das, accompanied by East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray, went to Birsanagar and paid floral tributes to the tribal martyrs bust, an official release said.

