Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Das claimed only Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Sardar Patel after 70 years of Independence by unveiling the 182-metre statue of Patel

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Wednesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary and recalled his effort in persuading over 550 princely states to join India.

"Even today Sardar Patel is pertinent, an example of country's unity. Now forces of breaking the nation are more active than earlier----some in the name of caste, some in the name of communalism...There is a necessity to give a fitting reply to such forces," Das told a run-for-unity programme.

The chief minister also paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

