Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says state needs NRC

He alleged that Sahebganj, Pakur, Godda and Jamtara are the worst-hit districts where hundreds of illegal migration of Bangladeshi infiltrators has taken place in Jharkhand

As Assam is still is recovering from the impact of NRC, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das says there is a need for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his state also to check infiltration from Bangladesh because Hindus have become a minority in some districts. Assam in recent past had carried out the exercise of NRC to identify legal citizens and keep a track of infiltrators living in the state.

He also favours job reservations on the basis of economic backwardness and called for a consensus on the issue. "We will take all Bangladeshis out one by one. There is no doubt about it. In Pakur, Hindus are now in a minority. Bangladeshis are more than 50 per cent in Pakur while the numbers have increased significantly in Sahebganj, Godda and Jamtara districts. We will implement NRC in Jharkhand," Das told IANS in an interview during a visit organised by the BJP's Good Governance Cell.

The Jharkhand government has approached the union Home Ministry in this regard and is waiting for its response for initiating the exercise. "It is very unfortunate that Congress has been doing votebank politics even after 67 years of our independence. All these problems are due to Congress' votebank politics. They did politics for breaking the country while we (BJP) are doing politics to unite the country," he said.

"I am in favour of reservation on the basis of economic condition. In society, everybody is not rich. It is not that all those belong to upper caste are rich. I am in favour of it. There are poor people in every society. The issue needs to be discussed and a consensus needs to be evolved, he said.

Raghubar Das also put his weight behind the simultaneous polls but ruled out simulataneous polls of Jharkhand happening with Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"I am also in favour of one nation, one election. The Prime Minister has given a call for debate on the issue. An atmosphere in its favour must be created by debate and discussion. It is not that we want and they want. It's a matter of consensus. It needs to be passed by parliament. If a consensus is evolved, there may be simultaneous polls of Lok Sabha and Assemblies in 2024, he said.

Asked whether he would go for Assembly polls together with Lok Sabha polls, he said: our election will be at its scheduled time and Lok Sabha elections will be at its scheduled time. There are no ifs and buts. Why would I go for early polls. My condition is not bad."

The Jharkhand CM rejected the concept of grand alliance and said that PM Narendra Modi's charisma and leadeship will help BJP win 2019 general elections. "Whether it is alliance or grand alliance (mahagathbandhan), we are not worried at all. Can oil and water mix together? Even when you mix oil and water together they will still separate. Our focus is on strengthening the organisation. We have a leadership like Modiji, on whom the people of the country have strong faith."

